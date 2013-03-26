"...between them Cockerell and Eddie Mair have exposed the mayor's achilles heel. It is that he needs to be liked. Thus Johnson handled Cockerell's awkward but civil questions competently enough, yet fell apart haplessly when Mair asked similar questions with scorn on Sunday. He crumpled when facing hostile crowds after the London riots. To Livingstone's amazement, Johnson felt the need to placate him too after their campaign spat. "A breathtaking weakness," Livingstone called it. Plenty of Tories sense weakness beneath the bravura. They will take comfort from the past 24 hours. The heir apparent is not yet world king.-