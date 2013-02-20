Wednesday, February 20, 2013
Mansion Tax Seems Unecessary
Simon Jenkins, always a bit of an unusual columnist, writes a clear and sensible critique of the proposal in The Guardian. He points out that there are only 74,000 houses worth over £2m and that the tax would yield only £1.7bn a year. A much better approach would be to increase the number of Council tax bands for houses worth between £1m and £2m: likely to produce more revenue and preclude the need for more legislation and political fights with those admittedly rich home owners who would have to find unreasonably large annual sums to meet the tax's requirements.
"If politicians really want a more progressive local property tax, there is no problem. They should use the one they already have: council tax. The Welsh introduced an upper I band in 2005, with no revolution of the rich. England could be given half a dozen extra bands above the H-band threshold of £1m, capped at 0.5% of value. It would be less penal on the lower bands than mansion tax, would spread the burden and raise far more money."
What's wrong with that alternative? Nothing that I can see. But I'm very doubtful anything like a 'mansion tax' is ever likely to happen in this country: Osborne hates it, Tory voters hate it and it would mark a shift into a completely new way of taxing the British: a wealth tax.
Comments:
Links to this post:
<< Home
Minor point of pedantry Skipper - it would be an asset tax, not a wealth tax.Post a Comment
Moreover, such an idea is not new - it goes way back to the dim and distant mists of feudal rapacity. Think of Domesday, think of the grievances listed in Magna Carta, or remember Parliament's right in the Lancastrian era to raise taxes upon a lawful fifteenth of all moveable goods.
In fact, the idea of taxation being primarily based on income is a very twentieth century idea. And of course, we're not in the twentieth century now.
I think that the proposed mansion tax would be a shambles given the wide disparity of house prices in the country. But your idea of extra council tax bands sounds interesting. How about local variations though - e.g. should a family in a small three bed in Richmond worth £500,000 really pay the same amount of tax as somebody with a five bedroom detached house with large garden in Cumbria?
Moreover, such an idea is not new - it goes way back to the dim and distant mists of feudal rapacity. Think of Domesday, think of the grievances listed in Magna Carta, or remember Parliament's right in the Lancastrian era to raise taxes upon a lawful fifteenth of all moveable goods.
In fact, the idea of taxation being primarily based on income is a very twentieth century idea. And of course, we're not in the twentieth century now.
I think that the proposed mansion tax would be a shambles given the wide disparity of house prices in the country. But your idea of extra council tax bands sounds interesting. How about local variations though - e.g. should a family in a small three bed in Richmond worth £500,000 really pay the same amount of tax as somebody with a five bedroom detached house with large garden in Cumbria?
Links to this post:
<< Home